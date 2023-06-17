    বাংলা

    Russian missile kills four in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

    The missile strike is reported on a small village in the Kharkiv region

    Reuters
    Published : 17 June 2023, 11:26 AM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 11:26 AM

    A Russian missile strike on a small village in the Kharkiv region in the east killed four people on Saturday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

    Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian military shelled the village of Huryiv Kozachok and an anti-tank guided missile hit a car driving towards the village which is near the border with Russia. Four civilians who were in the car died on the spot, he said.

    Ukraine liberated many villages and towns in the Kharkiv region last autumn but since then the Russian military has frequently shelled the area, destroying critical infrastructure and injuring and killing residents.

