Spain church machete attack suspect was 25-year-old Moroccan, police confirm

A police source denied local media reports that the suspect had been under surveillance by security operatives in the days or months before the attack.

He had no criminal nor terrorism-related convictions either in Spain or other allied countries, the source said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the case.

The man was not in Spain legally and his deportation process began in June last year and was ongoing, the source added.

Diego Valencia, a sacristan at the Nuestra Senora de La Palma church, was killed after the assailant chased him out of the church and attacked him in the busy square outside, police and church groups said.

A second man, the priest of the parish church of San Isidro, Antonio Rodriguez, was operated on last night for serious knife wounds and is said to be in a stable condition, the city's mayor told local television.

Local media said three others were injured, though police did not confirm.

Mayor José Antonio Landaluce said the attacker's knife narrowly missed the priest's spinal cord. "He lost a lot of blood, the stretcher was soaked with blood but if everything goes well he could be discharged today at the end of the day," he told TVE.

An official day of mourning has been declared by the city's mayor who will host a gathering at midday on Thursday outside the church where Valencia died.

Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who will travel to the city on Thursday, said the search of the suspect's home will help police determine whether terrorism was at play.