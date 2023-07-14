Russia's Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden quips about poison

The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin had held talks with Wagner commanders and Prigozhin at a meeting on June 29, five days after the mutiny. The mercenaries, the Kremlin said, reaffirmed their loyalty to Putin.

But Kommersant, one of Russia's top newspapers, published Putin's remarks to its most experienced Kremlin correspondent, Andrei Kolesnikov, which suggested the future of Prigozhin and Wagner was in doubt.

"But Wagner does not exist," Putin told Kommersant when asked if it would be preserved as a fighting unit. "There is no law on private military organisations. It just doesn't exist."

Putin then related details about the June 29 Kremlin meeting with 35 Wagner commanders at which he suggested several options for them to continue fighting, including that a senior Wagner figure known by his nom de guerre "Sedoi" - or "grey hair" - take over command.

'CAREFUL WHAT YOU EAT'

"Sedoi" is a highly decorated veteran of Russia's wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya. He is from St Petersburg, Putin's home town, and has been pictured with the president.

"All of them could have gathered in one place and continued to serve," Kommersant quoted Putin as saying. "And nothing would have changed for them. They would have been led by the same person who had been their real commander all that time."