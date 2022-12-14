    বাংলা

    Two Kyiv administration buildings damaged in drones attack, city says

    There is still no information about potential injuries or fatalities, the city authorities say

    Pavel PolityukReuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 06:59 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 06:59 AM

    Two administrative buildings in Ukraine's capital Kyiv were damaged on Wednesday in a drone attack, the city's administration said, adding that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities.

    Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones and that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district, a cluster of universities, galleries and restaurants.

    Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

    The capital and the Kyiv region remained under air raid sirens at 0600 GMT, more than two hours after they first went off.

    "Weaklings," Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app after the explosions in Kyiv.

