Kazakhstan reports higher influx of Russians amid conscription

Kazakhstan has seen an increased number of arrivals from neighbouring Russia, Kazakh authorities said on Friday, after Moscow announced a conscription drive this week the war in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, prompting an exodus of conscription-age men from the country.

Four of 30 road checkpoints on the Russian-Kazakh border - the world's second-longest - were particularly congested, Kazakhstan's border guard service said in a statement, without providing any numbers on arrivals.