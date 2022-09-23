    বাংলা

    Kazakhstan reports higher influx of Russians amid conscription

    Many of those seeking to cross the border were men who appeared to be of conscription age, under 35

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Sept 2022, 09:18 AM
    Updated : 23 Sept 2022, 09:18 AM

    Kazakhstan has seen an increased number of arrivals from neighbouring Russia, Kazakh authorities said on Friday, after Moscow announced a conscription drive this week the war in Ukraine.

    President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, prompting an exodus of conscription-age men from the country.

    Four of 30 road checkpoints on the Russian-Kazakh border - the world's second-longest - were particularly congested, Kazakhstan's border guard service said in a statement, without providing any numbers on arrivals.

    A witness who asked not to be named, fearing for his safety, said they had been in a queue at a border checkpoint since Thursday morning and saw unusually heavy traffic from the Russian side and lengthy, thorough checks of Russian cars by Russian border guards.

    Many of those seeking to cross the border were men who appeared to be of conscription age, under 35, the witness said.

    Kazakh truck drivers crossing the border have published videos online showing long queues of made up mostly of passenger cars.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia starts annexation vote in occupied areas of Ukraine
    Russia starts annexation vote in occupied areas of Ukraine
    The voting is mandatory with residents being threatened with punishment if they do not take part, Kyiv says
    Germany in talks over urgent help for regional energy providers
    Germany in talks over urgent help for regional energy providers
    Ingbert Liebing, head of the German association of local utilities, said they could need tens of billions of euros
    Russian draft prompts exodus by some men as air fares jump
    Russian draft prompts exodus by some men
    Prices for air tickets out of Moscow soared above $5,000 for one-way tickets to the nearest foreign locations
    Four Ukraine regions prepare to hold referendums on joining Russia
    Ukraine regions prepare to hold referendums on joining Russia
    The referendums on joining Russia will be held on Friday in a move widely condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal annexation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher