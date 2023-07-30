    বাংলা

    China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

    China's vice premier said his country is willing to deepen cooperation with France in innovation, in contrast with Beijing's more cautious approach with the US

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2023, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 04:22 AM

    China hopes France can "stabilise the tone" of EU-China relations, vice-premier He Lifeng told a senior French minister in Beijing on Saturday, as European leaders debate how to "de-risk" but also cooperate with the world's second-largest economy.

    He also told Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire that China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance as well as in science and technological innovation, in contrast with Beijing's more cautious though candid talks with visiting top US officials.

    "It is hoped that France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the EU," He said in opening remarks before an afternoon of discussions at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guest house, adding that China believes its bilateral ties with France "have a good foundation".

    While recent visits to China by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hinged on talk of "decoupling", France's top trade official suggested a "deadline of the end of 2024 to reinforce our economic and financial operations", ahead of the two countries' ninth Economic and Financial Dialogue.

    China is France's third largest trade partner behind the European Union and the United States, but French firms are becoming increasingly concerned they could get caught in the crossfire of rising rivalry between the world's two economic superpowers.

    European Union governments last month also approved an 11th tranche of sanctions against Russia that could hit Chinese firms considered to be circumventing measures already in place.

    Le Maire said the three challenges the two countries should work together on are the green transition, reorganisation of value chains, and technological revolution, while also raising market access issues for French companies in the banking, nuclear, cosmetics and agricultural industries.

    "It is essential to think about the expansion and deepening of economic and financial cooperation between France and China," La Maire said. "We would like to welcome major new investments from China to French territory."

    In a news conference after the discussions, Le Maire said important advances had been made in French-Chinese relations in the cosmetics, aerospace, food and beverages, and finance sectors, while He said the Chinese side appreciated France's decision to extend Huawei 5G licences in some cities.

    China's He told his guests the meeting was a "positive signal that China and France will work together to address challenges and inject stability into an uncertain world", which has "accelerated into a new situation of instability and uncertainty" not seen in 100 years.

    RELATED STORIES
    View of the town hall of Persan, which was partially burnt during night clashes, before a gathering in support of elected officials, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Persan, near Paris, France, Jul 3, 2023.
    Paris protest against police violence banned after riots
    The ban comes a week after the country was rocked by riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a suburb of the French capital
    A man walks inside a basketball court for the residents of the neighbourhood, where French national soccer team player Kylian Mbappe lived, in Bondy, near Paris, a week after Mbappe and Les Bleus called for an end to the violence in France following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, France Jul 3, 2023.
    As turmoil hits poor French suburbs, some look to football hero Mbappe
    Mbappe said he understood people's anger but he couldn't condone the way it was being expressed
    Residents walk past phrases written on walls of buildings at a neighbourhood where Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager, was killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, France, Jul 2, 2023.
    Tensions on France's streets ease, arrests on Sunday night down
    The interior ministry said 157 people were arrested overnight, down from over 700 arrests the night before
    French riot police officers walk next to a vehicle upside down during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Paris, France, Jul 2, 2023.
    China complains to France after Chinese tourists hurt in riots
    Chinese citizens in France or heading to France should "strengthen prevention" and be "more vigilant and cautious", a consular office statement said

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan