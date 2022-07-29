Whodunnit? 'WAGatha Christie' libel trial concludes it was Rebekah Vardy

In a case that has gripped the public with its mix of glamour, football, and amateur sleuthing, the judge backed Rooney's very public assertion that Vardy had spilled private details about her to the Sun tabloid.

The intrigue began almost three years ago when Rooney grew suspicious about stories in the Sun and turned detective to try to find the culprit.

She said she blocked everyone from viewing her Instagram account except one person and then posted a series of false stories to see whether they leaked out, which they did.

Rooney wrote on her social media accounts that only one person had viewed the false stories, concluding with the dramatic revelation: "It's ... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Vardy, 40, sued Rooney and the feud was dubbed the "WAGatha Christie" case after the "WAG" moniker given to the glamorous group of footballers' wives and girlfriends, and the renowned author of detective novels in honour of Rooney's sleuthing.

The judge, Justice Karen Steyn, said Rooney proved her allegation was "substantially true". She concluded that Vardy knew and condoned details being leaked to the Sun by her agent Caroline Watt.