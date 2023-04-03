Finland's PM Marin concedes defeat as right-wing NCP wins election

Orpo has said he will negotiate with all groups to obtain a majority in parliament, while Marin has said her Social Democrats may govern with the NCP but will not go into government with the Finns Party.

Marin called the Finns Party "openly racist" during a debate in January - an accusation the nationalist group rejected.

The Finns Party's main goal is to reduce what leader Riikka Purra has called "harmful" immigration from developing countries outside the European Union. It also calls for austerity policies to curb deficit spending, a stance it shares with the NCP.

Most notable of Marin's foreign policy actions has been her push, along with President Sauli Niinisto, for the country to make a watershed policy U-turn by seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That process is now almost complete, with Helsinki expected to join within days after all the Western defence alliance's 30 members approved the accession.