Russian strike on Ukrainian aid distribution point killed four, Kyiv says

Four people were killed in a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution point in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The General Prosecutor's office said it had opened a criminal case into war crimes after the attack on the town of Orikhiv, which it said was carried out on Sunday afternoon.

Regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said a guided aviation bomb was used in the attack on a school building being used as an aid distribution point.