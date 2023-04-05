UK's cost-of-living crisis deepens digital divides

About 60% of the trust's 8,000 students come from lower-income backgrounds and 15% have benefitted from its digital assistance programme.

"The sector as a whole was certainly surprised by the level of digital poverty that we were faced with", said Vince Green, the chief executive of the trust.

Strong digital connectivity enables pupils to work independently, Green said, and supports those who have to be out of school for medical reasons.

Schools have also had to stay open for longer so students have access to the internet and electricity to complete their homework, Green said, which has contributed to a 300% rise in the trust's average monthly energy bills.

But the problem goes beyond just schools. In 2022, Britain's communications regulator Ofcom reported that 6% of homes did not have any access to the internet, while another 5% relied solely on mobile internet connections.

It said 2 million households had difficulties in affording internet access in 2021, and poorer, disabled and older citizens are more likely to suffer digital exclusion.

British lawmakers in February launched an inquiry looking at how rising living costs are affecting digital exclusion.

"The ability and resources to operate effectively online are increasingly vital for everyone," said Baroness Stowell of Beeston, chair of the Communications and Digital Committee.

"Tackling the digital divide will be vital for delivering growth and economic prosperity."

Ofcom is also reviewing in-contract price rises, and has raised concerns that inflation-linked hikes in broadband and mobile bills are causing uncertainty for customers.

Many consumers are facing price rises of above 14% in the coming months under the terms of contracts with suppliers.

GENERATIONAL DIVIDE

Large numbers of older people are impacted by rising costs, while many are also unfamiliar with tech devices that are now needed to access a growing number of shops and services.

Ruth Sinclair, a 79-year-old retiree in Scotland, received her first tablet computer nine months ago as part of a scheme from Glasgow's Golden Generation, a charity which distributes the devices to older people.

Sinclair said she had noticed more services shutting down or moving online since the pandemic, such as healthcare, retail, and consumer services, and has noticed her bills rising.

"I'm managing alright, but ... next month the broadband is going up," she said.

Margret Carlyle, an 82-year-old retiree who is also part of the scheme, is using her tablet to book medical appointments, order prescriptions, and stay in touch with her son in the Philippines.