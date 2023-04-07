Ukraine launches mobile app to find war's lost children

Ukraine launched a mobile application on Thursday to help find children who have disappeared during more than 13 months of Russia's full-scale invasion, the National Police said.

Kyiv estimates 19,544 children have been deported to Russia during the invasion, with only 328 of them returned. Moscow, which controls chunks of Ukraine's east and south, denies abducting children and says they were taken for their safety.

Ukraine has joined forces with US tech company Find My Parent to develop the app "Reunite Ukraine" that would help reconnect families separated during the conflict, said Oleksander Fatsevych, deputy head of the National Police.