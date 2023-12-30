    বাংলা

    Russia's air assault on Ukraine draws criticism at UN Security Council meeting

    The strikes across Ukraine killed 31 civilians in the biggest aerial attacks since the start of the war in February 2022, according to officials

    Simon LewisReuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 06:59 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 06:59 AM

    Russia drew sharp criticism at the UN Security Council on Friday for launching massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, after Kyiv and its supporters called for an urgent meeting of the 15-member body to address the strikes.

    Russian strikes across Ukraine on Friday killed 31 civilians and wounded more than 160 others in the biggest aerial attacks since the start of the war in February 2022, according to officials, and Poland said a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace before returning to Ukraine.

    "Tragically, 2023 is ending as it began – with devastating violence against the people of Ukraine," UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said after briefing the council on the attacks.

    "Once again, Ukrainians are forced to spend the holidays seeking shelter, clearing the rubble, and burying the dead, amidst freezing temperatures," he added.

    Most council members, including the United States, France and Britain, condemned the attacks on Ukraine.

    "Rather than peace, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin chose to mark this holiday season and usher in the New Year with an unprecedented number of drone and missile strikes against another UN member state," said US Minister-Counselor John Kelley.

    China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Geng Shuang, did not condemn the attacks and called for a "political solution" to the war in Ukraine.

    Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said in a lengthy response that Russia had launched attacks only on military infrastructure in Ukraine and that Ukraine's air defence systems were responsible for civilian casualties.

    Britain's ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward responded that Russia's actions were the sole cause of the tragedy in Ukraine.

    "The rest is a torrent of lies and disinformation," Woodward said of Nebenzya's remarks.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks by Russia on Ukraine, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

    "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must end immediately," Dujarric said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises over a residential building after a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 29, 2023.
    31 dead in one of Russia's biggest missile strikes: Kyiv
    The attack wounded dozens more and hit residential buildings in Kyiv, the south and west of the country, officials said
    Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 22, 2023.
    Mass drone attack hits Kyiv districts
    The attack hurts two people and damages property in the city in Moscow's latest overnight drone strike against Ukraine
    Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 13, 2023.
    53 hurt in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv: Ukraine
    President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads in Washington for more help for his country
    Police officers inspect the compound of a kindergarten damaged during Russian drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2023.
    Five wounded in Kyiv by largest ever drone attack on Ukraine
    The attack had injured five people, including an 11-year-old girl, and damaged buildings in districts all across the city.

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India