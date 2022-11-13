Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelensky says as Kherson mops up

"We've become 20 years younger in the last two days," said Valentyna Buhailova, 61, just before a Ukrainian soldier jumped out of a small truck and hugged her and her companion Nataliya Porkhunuk, 66, in a hamlet near the centre of Kherson.

But volleys of artillery fire surrounded the international airport, and police said they were setting up checkpoints in and around the city and sweeping for mines left behind.

The mayor said the humanitarian situation was "severe" because of a lack of water, medicine and bread, as residents celebrated their liberation in what Zelensky called a "historic day"

"The city has a critical shortage, mainly of water," Mayor Roman Holovnia told television. "There is currently not enough medicine, not enough bread because it can't be baked: there is no electricity."

Renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled on Instagram a mural of a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged in the early days of fighting.

"This is such a historic moment for our country that people like Banksy and other famous figures are coming here and showing the world what Russia has done to us," said Alina Mazur, 31, who drove 60 km (40 miles) from Kyiv, the capital, for a glimpse.

But the road to Kherson from Mykolaiv was lined by fields scarred by miles of abandoned Russian trenches. A destroyed T72 tank lay with its turret tossed upside down.

The abandoned trenches were littered with refuse, blankets and camouflage netting. An irrigation ditch was filled with discarded Russian gear and several anti-tank mines were visible on the side of road.

People in the village of Kiselivka said the Russians left on Wednesday night.

"They didn't fire any shots," said Hyhory Kulyaka, 54, who drove up on a scooter. "They were just gone."