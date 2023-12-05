Ukraine aerospace sector's push for Western tie-ups met with scepticism

OFF TO WASHINGTON

Sergiy Korzh, one of Motor Sich's top board members, said that any results from the summit would have little immediate impact.

"You can imagine how long it will take ... for the results of such cooperation to come to the battlefield," he told Reuters.

Still, Korzh said he had made some headway recently after a meeting with representatives of the US Department of Commerce and a few major US companies at the Dubai Air Show last month.

He did not give details for security reasons, as the talks related to defense.

A spokesperson for the Commerce Department's International Trade Administration said it was not a formal meeting.

A Motor Sich representative stopped by ITA's booth and spoke briefly about their company's capabilities, the spokesperson said.

ROOTING OUT CORRUPTION

Zelensky has made rebuilding Ukraine's defense and aerospace sector a top priority, which includes deeper investment in drone technology.

Ukraine's government also used wartime authorities to wrest control of Motor Sich away from Chinese shareholders – resolving a key concern of US defence officials during the Trump administration.

The budgetary realities of the war with Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation, pose further headaches.

Motor Sich's earnings have fallen by almost 40% since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Korzh told Reuters.

Its production facilities in Zaporizhzhia have also suffered repeated missile strikes from Russian forces, putting equipment and 15,000 workers at risk, CEO Nikiforov said.

US defence contractors have shown little interest publicly in partnering with aerospace companies like Motor Sich on production projects in the immediate term.

Lockheed Martin said in a statement it was "working closely" with the US government to support its response in Ukraine. Lockheed Martin declined to comment when asked about a Motor Sich proposal to outfit Ukraine's Sea King helicopters with its engines.

When asked for comment about potentially working with Ukraine defence companies, Boeing said: "While we do not comment on rumors of potential discussions or transactions, we continually review our markets and portfolios to ensure we are delivering the best capabilities and value to our customers."

General Electric and RTX declined to comment. Northrop Grumman did not respond to a request for comment.

While the talks in Washington later this week and last month's Dubai air-show contacts are potentially promising, the political realities that Western defense officials are grappling with could hinder any progress.

One US defence executive said US weapons makers are closely watching whether the conflict in Gaza – as well as dwindling support among US Republicans for Ukraine – dampens Washington's appetite for future collaboration with Ukraine.