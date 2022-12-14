The year Russia turbocharged a global energy crisis

"We are seeing nothing less than the termination of a successful 50-year partnership on gas between Russia and Europe," said Michael Stoppard, special adviser and global gas analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "That is leading to a recalibration of supply and demand and that will take time, and we will suffer the pain of that through 2023 and beyond."

That dichotomy is evident in numerous countries. Poland is Europe’s fastest-growing market in terms of adding heat pumps. At the same time, rules to limit smog have been postponed, and residents are increasingly burning whatever materials they can, be it harmful lignite oil and trash to heat their homes. In Klodzko, a town of 28,000 in southwestern Poland, people are saving trash for fuel, said the mayor, Michal Piszko.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR 2023?

The disarray has not ended. Major industrialised economies are girding for supply constraints in 2023 as well, if not for years after that.

Governments in the United States and Europe both openly shifted to supporting "friendshoring" of strategic supplies to allies, regardless of the likely higher cost, and amped up the use of tax and aid packages to develop nuclear, solar, wind, and hydrogen resources. Their moves are not just meant as a specific response to Russia, but to counter China as well, by developing resources to offset that nation's dominance in production of solar panels and mining for key materials for batteries.

"It will be regarded as a seminal year, or really the beginning of a completely new system," said Francesco Starace, CEO of Italy's Enel, one of the world's largest power companies. "The year '22 and part of '23 we will all say, that’s when all these consequential things took place. It’s a year of breaking habits and changing very, very clearly."

As the year comes to a close, costs for natural gas and heating fuel have ebbed as economic activity declines. But people are still struggling and could continue to for some time as tight supply causes more price shocks.