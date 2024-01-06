    বাংলা

    Russia to produce over 32,000 drones each year by 2030

    Drones have been widely used by Moscow and Kyiv since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and both sides are sharply increasing military production

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM

    Russia plans to produce more than 32,000 drones each year by 2030 and for domestic producers to account for 70% of the market, the TASS news agency cited First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as saying on Saturday.

    Drones have been widely used by Moscow and Kyiv since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and both sides are sharply increasing military production as the war drags on.

    "The annual production volume of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - excluding educational UAVs - is planned at 32,500 units," Belousov told TASS. "This is almost three times higher than current production volumes.

    "At the same time, it is planned that the share of Russian UAVs will make up 70% of the market in this type of UAV."

    Moscow has been using the cheaply-produced, Iranian-made Shahed drones, known in Ukraine for their noisy petrol engines, more and more frequently in aerial assaults on Ukrainian infrastructure far behind the war's front lines in the east and south of the country.

    Russia will finance the national project on UAVs with 696 billion roubles ($7.66 billion) by 2030, Belousov said, and will publish more details this month.

    Last year President Vladimir Putin said that UAVs could be used across virtually all industries, not just the military.

    Russian drones initially confused Ukrainian air defences as they were harder to detect than missiles, while shooting down cheaply-made drones with expensive air defence missiles was not the most cost-effective strategy.

    Ukraine, meanwhile, has intensively used FPV drones - small drones originally meant for personal civilian use but modified for the battlefield - as a cheap but effective option for reconnaissance and attacks, a tactic Russia has copied.

    Ukraine said in December it planned to produce more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones in 2024, as well as one million FPV (first-person-view) drones, widely in demand on the front line.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises over a residential building after a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 29, 2023.
    Russia pounds Ukrainian cities after Putin vows revenge
    The Russian president promised to avenge what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack on the city of Belgorod that killed 24 civilian people
    People inspect cars destroyed during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 29, 2023.
    Russia’s assault on Ukraine draws criticism at UN Security Council meeting
    The strikes across Ukraine killed 31 civilians in the biggest aerial attacks since the start of the war in February 2022, according to officials
    A view shows an apartment building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 22, 2023. REUTERS/Yan Dobronosov
    Ukraine's air defence destroys Russia-launched drones: Kyiv
    The Ukrainian military said debris from the downed drones damaged technical facilities in the Odesa port
    Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 22, 2023.
    Mass drone attack hits Kyiv districts
    The attack hurts two people and damages property in the city in Moscow's latest overnight drone strike against Ukraine

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India