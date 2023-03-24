In Paris and many cities across the country, clean-up crews sifted through broken glass, charred garbage cans and shattered bus stops after violent clashes overnight between black-clad anarchists and police. A tag on an ATM read: "Paris is burning."

Some 441 police officers were injured and 475 people were arrested. Dozens of protesters were also injured, including a woman who lost a thumb in the Normandy town of Rouen.

The protest rallies that gathered large crowds against a bill that will delay retirement age by two years to 64 had been largely peaceful during the day.

But there were violent clashes across the country on Thursday evening, which saw a police station targeted in the western France town of Lorient, the main entrance of the Bordeaux town hall set ablaze and hundreds of fires recorded nationwide.

Against this backdrop, Britain's King Charles' state visit to France, due to start on Sunday, has been postponed, the Elysee said.

"There has been unacceptable violence," the head of the CFDT labour union Laurent Berger told RTL radio. "We need to calm things down, before there is a tragedy."

"To find a way out, we need the government and the president to make a gesture," he added.