Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Up to one million smokers will be encouraged to swap cigarettes for "vapes", with pregnant women offered financial incentives to make the change in what will be a world first, the British government said on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, almost one in five smokers will be given a vape - an e-cigarette - starter kit along with support to help quit smoking, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

Pregnant women will also be offered vouchers to help them kick the habit as part of the government's target of reducing the number of smokers to 5% or less of the population from 13% now.