    বাংলা

    Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

    Pregnant women will also be offered vouchers to help them kick the habit as part of the government's target of reducing the number of smokers to 5% or less

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 03:55 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 03:55 AM

    Up to one million smokers will be encouraged to swap cigarettes for "vapes", with pregnant women offered financial incentives to make the change in what will be a world first, the British government said on Tuesday.

    Under the scheme, almost one in five smokers will be given a vape - an e-cigarette - starter kit along with support to help quit smoking, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

    Pregnant women will also be offered vouchers to help them kick the habit as part of the government's target of reducing the number of smokers to 5% or less of the population from 13% now.

    "Up to two out of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly," Health Minister Neil O’Brien will say in a speech later on Tuesday, the government said.

    "We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will be funding a new national ‘swap to stop’ scheme – the first of its kind in the world."

    Although worldwide average smoking rates are higher than in Britain, tobacco is still the highest preventable cause of death and illness in the country, the DoH said.

    The government spent 68 million pounds ($84.52 million) in 2021-22 on local authority measures to get people to stop smoking, leading to 100,000 smokers quitting, and easing the strain on Britain's overwhelmed National Health Service.

    Vaping, however, has its critics and health officials have warned its popularity among children is exposing them to chemicals whose long-term effects are unclear.

    Health service figures show 9% of 11 to 15-year-olds in Britain had used e-cigarettes in 2021, up from 6% three years before. The government said it would set up an enforcement squad backed by 3 million pounds in funding to prevent the illegal sale of vapes to under 18s.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football presenter Gary Lineker walks outside his home in London, Britain, Mar 13, 2023.
    Lineker wins appeal over 4.9m pounds tax bill
    The sports presenter made headlines earlier this month when he was suspended by the BBC for criticising government immigration policy
    A baby rests surrounded by toys at the Sanctum Hospice and Care Home amid a syphilis resurgence, with infection rates concentrated in western provinces, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Jan 26, 2023.
    Syphilis cases in babies skyrocket in Canada amid healthcare failures
    Babies with congenital syphilis -- easily preventable if an infected person gets access to penicillin during their pregnancy -- are at higher risk of low birthweight, bone malformations and sensory di ...
    A pharmacist holds a box of the diabetes drug Victoza, made by Novo Nordisk, at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, Jan 9, 2020.
    WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list
    A decision by the WHO to include Saxenda and eventual generics on the list would mark a new approach to global obesity by the health agency
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at a graph on his computer screen on the dealing floor at ICAP in London, Britain, Jan 3, 2018.
    UK's cost-of-living crisis deepens digital divides
    In 2022, Britain's communications regulator reported that 6% of homes did not have any access to the internet, while another 5% relied solely on mobile internet connections

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan