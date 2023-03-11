EU could top up fund for Ukraine arms purchases by 3.5bn euros: official

"It's up to the member states to decide if and when they want to operationalise this new possible 3.5 billion euros top up," he added.

Kyiv is burning through shells faster than its partners can make them and has urged the EU to club together to buy 1 million 155-millimetre shells this year at a cost of 4 billion euros to help fight Russia's invasion and launch a counter-offensive.

One million rounds should have Ukraine covered for three to five months, "depending on the tactical situation on the ground", the EU official estimated.

But Western stocks are depleted more than one year into the war, and 155mm artillery shells have a lead time of one year from order to delivery, according to the official.

"We know that some countries are almost entirely out of stock," he said, adding EU member states had been reimbursed by the EPF for supplying 350,000 of these rounds to Kyiv so far.