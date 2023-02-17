Ukraine's priority to hold the line as global security leaders gather

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address his priority was to hold off Russian attacks and get ready for an eventual Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"Holding the situation at the front and preparing for any enemy steps of escalation - that is the priority for the near future," he said.

NATO alliance officials this week discussed the need for more military hardware for Kyiv, and Britain and Poland agreed after their leaders met on Thursday that support should be stepped up.

US officials have advised Ukraine to hold off with any counter-offensive until the latest supply of US weaponry is in place and training has been provided.

The Ukraine military's general staff, in a Thursday evening report, said Russia had also shelled more than two dozen eastern and southern settlements.

There was no word from Russia on the missile strikes or shelling, and the battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.

'BODIES PILED UP'

Russia's focus is on the small eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, one of two regions making up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russia.

In battles led by the Wagner mercenary group swelled by prison recruits, Russia has for months been pounding and encircling Bakhmut. Most of its pre-war population of about 70,000 people have left, leaving Ukrainian soldiers dug in.

"They are sending a lot of troops. I don't think that is sustainable for them," the Ukrainian 80th Air Assault Brigade's press officer, Taras Dzioba, said of the Russians.

"There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where ... they just don't evacuate their wounded or killed."

Dzioba spoke to Reuters as he stood near a Howitzer battery outside a defensive bunker close to the Bakhmut front lines.

Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger Donetsk cities further west, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. But Ukraine and allies say seizing Bakhmut would be a pyrrhic victory given the months it has taken and the losses Russia has sustained.

In an interview with a pro-war military blogger, the head of the Wagner group predicted Russian forces would take weeks, if not months, to capture Bakhmut, depending on how many men Ukraine threw into the fight and how well his men were supplied.

In Munich, the war will reignite long-running debates on questions such as how much Europe should build up its own military capacity, how much it should rely on the United States for its security amid concerns Ukraine's crisis could spread.