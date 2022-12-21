Ukraine's Zelensky could visit Biden, US Congress on Wednesday

'FORTRESS BAKHMUT'

Zelensky made a surprise trip to the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, his office said on Tuesday, underlining Russia's stuttering but persistent attempts to capture it.

In his nightly video address, he referred to the visit as a trip to "Fortress Bakhmut" in Donetsk, a province Russia claimed in September but most countries reject as an illegal occupation.

Dressed in combat khaki, Zelensky handed out medals to soldiers in a tumble-down industrial complex to loud applause, video released by his office showed.

In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded medals inside the comfort of the Kremlin to the Russian-appointed leaders of four regions of Ukraine that Moscow has claimed to have annexed since invading its neighbour.

Video footage released earlier on Ukrinform TV, part of Ukraine's state news agency, showed servicemen in Bakhmut handing Zelensky a Ukrainian flag with their signatures on it.

"We will turn it over to the Congress and to the US president from the guys," Zelensky said in the video, without giving any further details. "We are grateful for the support. But it's not enough," he added.

He has urged the troops to keep up their spirits as the battle for Bakhmut, one that has come to symbolise the grinding brutality of the war, enters its fifth month.

"The East is holding out because Bakhmut is fighting. In fierce battles and at the cost of many lives, freedom is being defended here for all of us," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

CALL FOR AID

Zelensky has repeated calls to the West for more weaponry including air defence systems after Russian drones hit energy targets in a third strike on power facilities in six days.

Washington is close to finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, according to sources, but the Kremlin has warned the US-supplied equipment would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine.

The US Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. The money would be used for military training, equipment, logistics and intelligence support, as well as for replenishing US equipment sent to the government in Kyiv.

The World Bank on Tuesday said it had approved an additional financing package totalling $610 million to address urgent relief and recovery needs in Ukraine.

Kyiv has argued it needs Western help to strengthen its air defences as Russian strikes have repeatedly cut electricity and water supplies amid subzero winter temperatures.

Ukrainian officials say Moscow's missiles and bombardment are aimed at breaking the will of civilians to resist.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukrainians should prepare for new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure because Moscow wanted them to spend Christmas and New Year in darkness.

Electricity supplier YASNO, which covers the area of the capital Kyiv, offered no immediate respite for residents.

"We are not even counting on a return to scheduled disconnections," Sergey Kovalenko, YASNO chief executive, said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday.