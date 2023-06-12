Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's ex-prime minister and media mogul, dies at 86

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy's largest media company before transforming the political landscape, died on Monday aged 86.

Two members of the Italian government mourned his passing, with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini calling him in a statement "a great man and a great Italian."

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter that Berlusconi's death amounted to the end of an era.