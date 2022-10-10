Kyiv, Lviv, other Ukrainian cities rocked by blasts

Several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro on Monday, after Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted emergency services as saying there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."

Reuters witness saw a huge carter at one of the city centre's intersections and nearby cars completely wrecked, blackened and pitted with shrapnel.