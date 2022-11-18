    বাংলা

    Ukraine rights chief releases video of 'torture chamber' in liberated Kherson

    Mass burial sites have been found in other parts previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with civilian bodies showing signs of torture

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Nov 2022, 05:15 AM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2022, 05:15 AM

    A top Ukrainian human rights investigator on Thursday released a video of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in the recently liberated Kherson region, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time.

    Dmytro Lubinets, the parliament's human rights commissioner, shared the video on social media after Ukraine's interior minister said investigators had uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left last week.

    In the video, Lubinets speaks from a series of bare underground rooms -- with grimy walls and floors -- that he says were used for detentions, interrogations and torture. Electric shocks were used to secure confessions, he said.

    Reuters was unable to verify the allegations made by Lubinets and others in the video. Russia denies its troops target civilians or have committed atrocities.

    An unidentified middle-aged man in the video said he had been kept in one of the rooms for 24 days. He said he was tied to a chair and subjected to recurring electric shocks "until losing consciousness" and, after a break, the process resumed.

    "They asked the questions they wanted and obtained the answers they wanted," the man said. "One after the other. They prepared a bunch of questions and wrote down everything they wanted."

    The premises, Lubinets said, were clearly not built for accommodating large numbers of people.

    "You can see that people who were detained here were simply not allowed to go to the toilet," Lubinets said in the video, posted on the Telegram messaging app and Facebook.

    Earlier on Thursday, according to Ukrainian media, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television that 63 bodies with signs of torture had been discovered by investigators in the Kherson region, adding that "we must understand that the search has only just started so many more dungeons and burial places will be uncovered".

    Monastyrsky said law enforcement had uncovered 436 instances of war crimes during Russia's occupation of Kherson, which began shortly after the February invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and ended last week. Eleven places of detention had been discovered, including four where torture had been practiced, he said.

    A police station known as 'The Hole' was the most notorious of several sites where, according to more than half a dozen locals Reuters spoke to in Kherson city, people were interrogated and tortured during Russia's nine-month occupation.

    Mass burial sites have been found in other parts previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with civilian bodies showing signs of torture.

    RELATED STORIES
    Anastasia kisses her mother Oksana as she arrives from Kyiv to Kherson with the first train after Russia's military retreat, at the main train station in Kherson, Ukraine Nov 19, 2022.
    First Ukrainian train rolls into newly freed Kherson
    Hundreds of residents of the city, which is currently without electricity, running water or central heating, cheered as they welcomed the train
    A general view of Moscow International Business Centre also known as Moskva City, in Moscow, Russia Mar 17, 2022.
    9 die in apartment block collapse in Russia's far east
    The country's Investigative Committee said it was looking into the cause of the disaster
    Asl Tia, a cargo vessel carrying Ukrainian grain, transits the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey Nov 2, 2022.
    Ukraine lacks viable plan B to boost grain exports via rail, road or river
    The maximum export capacity via these routes is 2.7 million tonnes per month versus around 6 million tonnes that were exported via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports before the invasion
    A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar on a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Nov 16, 2022.
    Ukraine says half its energy system crippled by Russian attacks
    The United Nations says Ukraine's electricity and water shortages threaten a humanitarian disaster this winter

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher