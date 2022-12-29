Ship insurers to cancel war cover for Russia, Ukraine from Jan 1

Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses.

Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan 1, giving them the first opportunity to scale back exposure since the war in Ukraine started, after being hit this year by losses related to the conflict and from Hurricane Ian in Florida.

P&I (protection and indemnity) clubs American, North, UK and West are no longer able to offer war risk cover for some liabilities in the region from Jan 1, they said in recent notices on their websites. The clubs are among the biggest P&I insurers who cover around 90% of the world’s ocean-going ships.

UK P&I Club said on Dec 23 that the issue had arisen because of a lack of availability of reinsurance for reinsurers, also known as retrocession.

"The Club's reinsurers are no longer able to secure reinsurance for war risk exposure to Russian, Ukrainian or Belarus territorial risks," it said.

American P&I said on Dec 23 that it had received a "notice of cancellation" for the region from its war risk reinsurers and was cancelling its own insurance as a result.