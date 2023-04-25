    বাংলা

    Patriarch says Russians who don't serve country are 'internal enemies'

    Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's powerful Orthodox Church, is a close ally of Putin and has strongly backed the war in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2023, 11:43 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 11:43 AM

    The head of Russia's powerful Orthodox Church on Tuesday branded Russians who fail to serve their country as "internal enemies" and described patriotism as the "greatest virtue", the RIA state news agency reported.

    Patriarch Kirill is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and has strongly backed the war in Ukraine, in which tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions more driven from their homes.

    "Today our prayer is for our fatherland, that the Lord may protect it from external and internal enemies, from all those who do not associate their lives with Russia, who are ready to make money in Russia, but have never been ready to serve the fatherland," RIA quoted Kirill as saying in a sermon.

    "We must inculcate in people, including through church preaching, love for the fatherland, which is the greatest virtue," he said in the sermon, delivered at the Cathedral of the Archangel inside the Kremlin compound in central Moscow.

    Kirill did not elaborate but his remarks appeared partly to target Russians who have dodged the draft, sometimes moving abroad to avoid being called up to serve in what Putin calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    Putin has often used the Orthodox Church and its rich traditions to help foster a sense of national pride and patriotism among Russians. He attended an Easter service last week, holding a lit candle and crossing himself several times.

    Putin, strongly backed by Patriarch Kirill, casts Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as a defensive pushback against what they see as an aggressive and decadent West that is bent on destroying Russia and its culture.

    Ukraine says Russia is waging an unprovoked war of aggression aimed at seizing land and crushing its independence.

    The 14-month war has deepened divisions among the world's Orthodox Christians and caused many Ukrainians to break with the Moscow Patriarchate headed by Kirill and switch their allegiance to the relatively new Kyiv Patriarchate.

    RELATED STORIES
    Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia conducts the Orthodox Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, January 7, 2023.
    Russian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv
    Kyiv on Friday ordered the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave a monastery complex where it is based
    Abbot of the Kyiv Pechers Lavra Metropolitan, Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of being linked to Moscow, attends a court hearing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 1, 2023.
    Ukraine cleric given house arrest over glorifying Russia invasion
    Kyiv is cracking down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) on the grounds it is pro-Russian and collaborating with Moscow, a charge the church denies
    An armoured military vehicle speeds through Chasiv Yar during heavy fighting at the fronttline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, April 9, 2023.
    Zelensky denounces Russian strikes on Orthodox Palm Sunday
    Ukraine's military reported Russian attacks and shelling throughout the front, with the heaviest fighting still focused on two cities in eastern Donetsk region -- Bakhmut and Avdiivka
    Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia Jan 25, 2022
    Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports
    The G7 is reportedly discussing reversing its sanctions approach so that exports to Russia are automatically banned

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan