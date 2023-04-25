Patriarch says Russians who don't serve country are 'internal enemies'

The head of Russia's powerful Orthodox Church on Tuesday branded Russians who fail to serve their country as "internal enemies" and described patriotism as the "greatest virtue", the RIA state news agency reported.

Patriarch Kirill is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and has strongly backed the war in Ukraine, in which tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions more driven from their homes.

"Today our prayer is for our fatherland, that the Lord may protect it from external and internal enemies, from all those who do not associate their lives with Russia, who are ready to make money in Russia, but have never been ready to serve the fatherland," RIA quoted Kirill as saying in a sermon.