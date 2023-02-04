    বাংলা

    Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'

    The supply of more advanced weapons to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of its nuclear doctrine, the former Russian president says

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2023, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2023, 11:02 AM

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced US weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine.

    "All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as saying in a written interview with her.

    Fridrikhson asked Medvedev, who as deputy chairman of the Security Council has become one of Russia's most hawkish pro-war figures since its invasion of Ukraine, whether the use of longer-range weapons might force Russia to negotiate with Kyiv.

    "The result will be just the opposite," Medvedev replied, in comments that Fridrikhson posted on her Telegram channel.

    "Only moral freaks, of which there are enough both in the White House and in the Capitol, can argue like that."

    The Pentagon said on Friday that a new rocket that would double Ukraine's strike range was included in a $2.175 billion US military aid package.

    With the first anniversary of the invasion approaching on Feb 24, Russian forces have been on the back foot for the last eight months, and do not fully control any of the four Ukrainian provinces that Moscow has unilaterally declared part of Russia.

    President Vladimir Putin casts Russia's campaign in Ukraine as an existential defence against an aggressive West and has, like Medvedev, several times brandished the threat of a nuclear response, saying Russia will use all available means to protect itself and its people.

    Asked what would happen if the weapons that Washington has promised Ukraine were to strike Crimea - which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 - or deep into Russia, Medvedev said Putin had addressed the matter clearly.

    "We don't set ourselves any limits and, depending on the nature of the threats, we're ready to use all types of weapons. In accordance with our doctrinal documents, including the Fundamentals of Nuclear Deterrence," he said. "I can assure you that the answer will be quick, tough and convincing."

    Russia's nuclear doctrine allows for a nuclear strike after "aggression against the Russian Federation with conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened".

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel attend a news briefing after EU summit, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Ukraine wins EU pledges of support
    But the European Union set ‘no rigid timelines’ for the country’s accession to the wealthy bloc
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel pose for a picture during a European Union (EU) summit, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Zelensky vows to defend 'fortress' Bakhmut
    He hosts European Union leaders to discuss further sanctions on Russia and Kyiv's prospects for joining the EU
    A volunteer places a cross onto a grave of one of fifteen unidentified people killed by Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during a burial ceremony in the town of Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine Sept 2, 2022. REUTERS
    Germany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine: prosecutor
    The country’s prosecutor general also said that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level
    A general view of the city is seen from a rooftop in Istanbul, Turkey Jul 1, 2017.
    Turkish LGBTQ+ sex workers struggle to survive in housing crisis
    A ban on prostitution outside of government-certified brothels also means sex workers who operate out of their homes have little recourse to report illegal rent rises

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher