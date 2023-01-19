Migration drives German population to record high in 2022

Germany's population rose to an all-time high of 84.3 million people in 2022, after stagnating over the past three years, as Ukrainian refugees came to Germany fleeing the war.

In 2022 there were 1.1 million more people living in Germany than in the previous year, the federal statistics office said on Thursday. Immigrants more than compensated for a low birth rate and ageing population.

In just the first half of the year, Ukrainians arriving in Germany swelled the population by 740,000. At the peak of the earlier refugee crisis prompted by violence in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, in the second half of 2015, Germany added 756,000 new residents.