French police use-of-force powers at road traffic stops

WHAT POWERS DO THE POLICE HAVE TO SHOOT IN THE EVENT THAT A DRIVER FAILS TO COMPLY WITH ORDERS?

Since 2017, French law has allowed police to use their firearms in five different scenarios:

- When their life or physical safety, or the life of another individual, is put at risk;

- When a place or people under their protection come under attack;

- When they are unable to prevent someone likely to threaten their life or physical safety, or other people's, from fleeing;

- When they are unable to stop a vehicle whose driver has ignored an order to stop and whose occupants are likely to pose a risk to their life or physical safety, or to other people's;

- If there is reason to believe it will prevent murder or attempted murder.

WHAT DO CRITICS SAY ABOUT THESE POWERS AND THE INCREASE IN POLICE SHOOTINGS AT TRAFFIC STOPS?

Rights groups have criticized the 2017 law, saying it dangerously broadened the legal framework for when an officer can use their firearm.

Fabien Jobard, a researcher at the Sociological Research Centre for Law and Penal Institutions (CESDIP), had previously told Reuters there were ambiguities in the law.

"This law confused very clear texts stating that a (police officer) cannot use their firearm unless it is to protect their life or the life of another," Jobard said.