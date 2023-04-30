Russia pledges harsh response after Polish 'seizure' of embassy school

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement that the Polish authorities had burst onto the embassy school's grounds with the aim of seizing it.

"We regard this latest hostile act by the Polish authorities as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and as an encroachment on Russian diplomatic property in Poland," the ministry said.

"Such an insolent step by Warsaw, which goes beyond the framework of civilised inter-state relations, will not remain without a harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia," it said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said late on Saturday on the Telegram messaging app that it will give "a legal assessment" of the "seizure," but it did not provide any further details.

Lukasz Jasina, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman, said that it was Russia's right to protest but that Poland was acting within the law.