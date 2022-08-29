    বাংলা

    Gibraltar recognised as a British city, 180 years late

    City status was granted to Gibraltar by Queen Victoria, but had been overlooked due to an administrative error for 180 years

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2022, 10:07 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 10:07 AM

    Gibraltar finally joined the official list of British cities on Monday, after 180 years in which its status, granted by Queen Victoria, had been overlooked due to an administrative error.

    The British overseas territory bid to become a city earlier this year as part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, but research in the National Archives established it had in fact been granted city status in 1842.

    "It is excellent to see official recognition given to the City of Gibraltar, a huge accolade to its rich history and dynamism," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

    "This official recognition re-affirms Gibraltar's special status in the Realms of Her Majesty, and rightly signifies the pride that Gibraltarians feel for their community and their distinctive heritage."

    Spain ceded the strategically important rocky outpost at the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea to Britain in 1713 after a war but has long called for it to be returned. In 2002, 99% of voters in Gibraltar rejected the idea of Britain sharing sovereignty with Spain.

    The status of Gibraltar and how to police the border with Spain has been a point of contention since Britain's 2016 vote to leave the European Union. The peninsula was excluded from the exit deal reached between Britain and the EU.

    Informal arrangements are in place while the two sides negotiate over Gibraltar, which overwhelmingly backed remaining in the EU in the Brexit referendum.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia names second Ukrainian suspect in killing of nationalist's daughter
    Russia names second Ukrainian suspect in killing of nationalist's daughter
    The new suspect is said to have helped assemble a car bomb in a rented garage in Moscow and secured fake documents for the woman who had planted the bomb on Darya Dugina's car
    Swedish PM sets out further military aid package to Ukraine
    Swedish PM sets out further military aid package to Ukraine
    Sweden's prime minister did not give details of the military package, but said it would be similar to previous aid which has included anti-tank weapons
    Ukraine's schools race to build bomb shelters before term starts
    Ukraine's schools race to build bomb shelters before term starts
    Authorities are building bomb shelters and repairing thousands of buildings damaged in shelling by Russian forces before 6 million children return to school
    EU to discuss visa ban for Russians, training of Ukraine troops at Prague meetings
    EU to discuss visa ban for Russians
    Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while, mainly enabling them to operate weapons Western nations are delivering to Ukraine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher