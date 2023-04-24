Spain to exhume fascist movement founder's body from Madrid mausoleum

Spain on Monday will dig up the body of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, founder of the fascist Falange movement that supported the Francoist regime, and remove it from a mausoleum carved into a mountainside near Madrid.

Primo de Rivera's exhumation, which follows the 2019 removal of the remains of dictator Francisco Franco, is part of a plan to convert the so-called Valley of the Fallen complex built by Franco into a memorial to the 500,000 people killed during Spain's 1936-39 civil war.

Last year, the Valley of the Fallen was renamed Valley of Cuelgamuros - the original name of the site - under Spain's new Democratic Memory law.

"It's another step in the resignification of the valley," Presidency Minister Felix Bolanos told reporters in Barcelona on Friday. "No person or ideology that evokes the dictatorship should be honoured or extolled there."