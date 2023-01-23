Germany signals shift in veto on Leopard tanks for Ukraine

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said, signalling a possible breakthrough for Ukraine as it tries to bolster its forces ahead of an expected new Russian offensive.

Eleven months after Russia invaded its southern neighbour, the fighting is centred on the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's east, where Russia's Wagner mercenaries and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a battle of attrition.

Russia's defence ministry said for the second straight day on Sunday that its forces were improving their positions in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia, though a Ukrainian military spokesperson told the state broadcaster the situation there was “difficult” but stable.

Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield accounts.