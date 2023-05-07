Russia's Prigozhin says no further offensive in Bakhmut possible without ammunition

The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group said on Saturday that he had still not received additional ammunition from Moscow ahead of the expected withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut because of heavy losses and inadequate supplies.

"As of today, no one has come to replenish ammunition, to provide it in the necessary volume," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on the Telegram channel of his press service. "There can be no offensive without a counter-battery fight, without defeating the enemy's means."

Wagner forces, he said, had no ammunition and could not pursue any further offensives near the city, under Russian siege for some 10 months.