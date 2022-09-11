    বাংলা

    PM Truss to accompany King Charles on tour of Britain to lead mourning

    Truss, who was appointed prime minister by Elizabeth in her last public act, was one of senior lawmakers who swore a new oath of allegiance to the new king

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 05:19 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 05:19 AM

    Prime Minister Liz Truss will accompany King Charles on a tour of Britain's four nations to lead days of national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, her spokesman said on Saturday.

    Truss, who was appointed prime minister by Elizabeth on Tuesday in her last public act, was one of several senior lawmakers who swore a new oath of allegiance to the new king in a special session in parliament earlier on Saturday following the queen's death.

    She was also present, along with six former prime ministers, senior bishops and several politicians, when Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and tradition. Read full story

    She later met Charles along with other senior ministers at Buckingham Palace.

    "In terms of the prime minister's involvement, she will join the king as he leads the national mourning across the United Kingdom, attending services of reflection in Scotland on Monday afternoon, in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and Wales on Friday," the spokesman told reporters.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance
    Russia gives up key northeast towns
    The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back from the capital Kyiv in March
    Swedes head to polls in close-run election marked by crime, energy crisis
    Swedes head to polls
    Gathering economic storm clouds as households and companies face sky-high power prices may boost Social Democratic PM Magdalena Andersson
    Prince William pledges support for King Charles in every way he can
    William pledges support for King Charles
    Britain's Prince William says he will honour the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by working to support his father
    King Charles vows to follow queen's example as he is proclaimed monarch
    King Charles proclaimed Britain's monarch at historic ceremony
    The 73-year-old automatically became king after his mother's death, but an Accession Council met on Saturday to proclaim his succession

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher