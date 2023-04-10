Russian forces step up strikes on two key Ukrainian cities

Russia's forces kept up a barrage of attacks along the front concentrated in two Ukrainian cities in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine's military reported, as Kyiv said it repelled more than 40 enemy strikes over the past 24 hours.

Fighting was heaviest along the western approaches to Bakhmut, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday, one of the two cities in the east, along with Avdiivka, that Russia's military has been targeting.

Russian forces have been besieging Bakhmut for months in the longest battle in more than a year of war.

In a nightly weekend video address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russian air strikes coinciding with the observance of Orthodox Palm Sunday, saying Moscow was further isolating itself from the world.