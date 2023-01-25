On the one hill with mobile signal, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom

Dziuba's school in eastern Ukraine has been in distance-learning mode since the start of the new school year in September, a few weeks before the area was recaptured from Russian occupation during a Ukrainian counteroffensive. That prompted him and his friends to seek out their own spaces for learning.

He said they collected the materials - plastic sheeting, wooden poles, bricks and sand - from around their homes.

In the shadow of a water tower on a low hill they discovered the mobile coverage was good enough for a stable internet connection. The tattered tent they built soon attracted more of their classmates.

"Everyone was sitting there talking, the teacher was showing us things," Dziuba said. "We did a lot."