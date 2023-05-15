    বাংলা

    Zelensky seeks positive decision on Ukraine NATO bid at July summit

    The Ukrainian president wants stronger security guarantees for the future and hopes to join the alliance, which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius in July

    Reuters
    Published : 15 May 2023, 09:36 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 09:36 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a new appeal to NATO on Monday to make a "positive political decision" on Kyiv's membership bid at a July summit.

    Ukraine's Western partners have provided it with weapons to fight Russia's invasion. But Kyiv wants stronger security guarantees for the future and hopes to join the NATO military alliance, which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius in July.

    "It is time to remove the biggest security uncertainty in Europe — that is, to approve a positive political decision on (Ukrainian) membership in NATO," he said in a video address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

    "This is worth doing at the July summit already. This will be a timely signal."

    Zelensky is on a tour of European capitals to shore up support before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint news briefing with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after an overview of polish made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers in Warsaw, Poland April 5, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
    White House did not inform me of documents leak: Zelensky
    Zelensky said he believes White House not informing him about the leaks is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States
    A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023.
    Zelensky denies attacking Moscow
    Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack
    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal listen as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on screen during a reconstruction meeting for war-battered Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, Apr 26, 2023.
    Italy aims to play leading role in Ukrainian reconstruction
    The country also urges European Union bodies to back the rebuilding of a country battered by over a year of war with Russia
    Mexican lawmakers, including President of the Mexico's Congress Santiago Creel, and Ukraine's Ambassador to Mexico Oksana Dramaretska pose for a photo, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's video address, during a meeting of Chamber of Deputies group promoting friendship between Mexico and Ukraine, at the lower house of Congress in Mexico City, Mexico April 20, 2023.
    Zelensky urges Mexico to help deliver his peace plan
    Mexico has said it wants to remain neutral in Ukraine's war with Russia, still, it has voted on a number of major UN resolutions criticising the Russian invasion

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury