Responding to Chinese 'joke', Russia says US is 'invisible hand' in Ukraine

"Here we can probably disagree with our Chinese comrades. This is of course a joke. You know what the joke is: this is not an invisible hand, this is the hand of the United States of America, this is the hand of Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Washington does not want this war to end. Washington wants and is doing everything to continue this war. This is the visible hand."

Moscow has repeatedly declared that the United States and its allies are using Ukraine to wage war against it. That narrative is rejected by Kyiv and the West, which say Ukraine is fighting for survival against a Russian imperial land grab.

CHINA'S VOICE

Referring to a Chinese ceasefire initiative announced last month, Peskov said Moscow was in constant contact with Beijing.

"A big, giant, powerful and authoritative country like China can't fail to have its own voice on those problems that stand high on the world agenda," Peskov said. "We pay great attention to all the ideas we hear from our colleagues in Beijing."