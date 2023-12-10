    বাংলা

    Ukraine's Zelensky travelling to Argentina, hopes to win Global South's support

    Zelensky hopes to convene a "global peace summit" and has promoted a peace plan rooted in the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 02:42 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 02:42 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was travelling to Argentina on Saturday to attend the inauguration of new Argentine President Javier Milei, his first trip to Latin America.

    Zelensky's trip, announced on the Telegram messaging app, will focus on Ukraine's longstanding bid to secure the support of countries in the Global South in Ukraine's 21-month-old war against Russia.

    The Ukrainian president said he had met the prime minister of the West African country of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, en route to Argentina and thanked him for "condemning Russian aggression" and supporting Ukrainian initiatives.

    Zelensky hopes to convene a "global peace summit" and has promoted a peace plan rooted in the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and recognition of its post-Soviet borders of 1991.

    Kyiv has been trying to build ties with African, Asian and Latin American governments, but has found its support for Israel at odds with the positions of some of those countries.

    Ukrainian media speculated this week that Milei's inauguration could serve as a backdrop for a meeting between Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to resolve differences over Ukraine's bid for European Union membership.

     An EU summit next week will decide on whether to start talks with Ukraine and neighbouring former Soviet republic Moldova -- as recommended by the EU Executive Commission -- on their bids to secure membership.

    A decision must be taken unanimously and Orban has repeatedly voiced opposition to starting the talks now.

    Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said this week that he was trying to arrange a suitable time for a meeting between the president and Orban.

    Like the new Argentine president, Orban is an advocate of right-wing views. In a posting on Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, he said he had already met Milei. Orban hailed the electoral success of the right "not only in Europe but all around the world."

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine needs more air defences to protect grain exports, Zelensky says
    Ukraine needs more air defences to protect grain exports: Zelensky
    Zelensky was speaking after Russia attacked Ukraine with 75 drones overnight, the biggest drone assault of the war
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the European Political Community summit, in Granada, Spain Oct 5, 2023.
    Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers
    "In today's meeting with Defence Minister Umerov, priorities were set," Zelensky said in his nightly video address
    A close-up view of the probe station that is being used to test the Azure Cobalt chip at Microsoft's lab in Redmond, Washington is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 13, 2023. Courtesy of Microsoft/Handout via REUTERS
    Microsoft introduces its own chips for AI
    At its Ignite developer conference in Seattle, Microsoft introduces a new chip, called Maia, to speed up AI computing tasks
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured), amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 4, 2023.
    Zelensky pushes US for more aid
    Zelensky said American soldiers could eventually be pulled into a greater European conflict with Russia if Washington did not step up support

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron