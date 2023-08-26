    বাংলা

    British Museum director quits over stolen treasures

    Hartwig Fischer, a German art historian has led the museum since 2016

    Andrew MacAskillReuters
    Published : 25 August 2023, 06:11 PM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 06:11 PM

    The director of the British Museum said on Friday he would step down after admitting to failings in its investigation into the theft of items from its collection.

    Hartwig Fischer, a German art historian who had led the museum since 2016, said there could have been a better response to warnings that an employee may have been stealing items and the failings "must ultimately" rest with him.

    "It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have," he said in a statement.

    The museum, one of London's most popular tourist attractions, said last week a member of staff had been dismissed after items including gold jewellery and gems dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, had been found stolen from a storeroom.

    Police said on Thursday said they had interviewed but not charged an unnamed man over the stolen artefacts.

    The British Museum initially said in the statement that Fischer would step down "with immediate effect", but later removed those words and said he would be resign once an interim leader had been found.

    Fischer said that he withdrew remarks made about the art dealer who first alerted museum bosses to the stolen items. He expressed "sincere regret" over the "misjudged" comments.

    Earlier this week, Fischer said Ittai Gradel, an antiquities dealer, withheld information about the scale of the stolen items when he contacted the museum.

    The museum's board of trustees, chaired by former British finance minister George Osborne, accepted Fischer's resignation.

    "We are going to fix what has gone wrong," Osborne said. "The museum has a mission that lasts across generations. We will learn, restore confidence and deserve to be admired once again."

    RELATED STORIES
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing street, London, Britain Oct 26, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via
    UK's Sunak scales back plans for major cabinet reshuffle
    Sunak is widely expected to reshuffle his cabinet as he struggles to meet his goals of halving inflation this year and kickstarting economic growth
    People use an ATM cash machine in London, Britain, Sept 27, 2022.
    UK retail sales washed out by rain in Jul
    Heavy rain put off shoppers who are also feeling the hit from high inflation and 14 back-to-back increases in interest rates
    A sign for the British Museum, which houses the Parthenon sculptures, is seen in London, Britain, Jan 25, 2023.
    British Museum sacks staff member over missing items
    Items from its collection, including gold jewellery and gems, had been found to be missing, stolen or damaged
    A picture illustration of US dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw Jan 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
    Global wealth projected to rise 38% by 2027
    The annual Global Wealth Report says global wealth will reach $629 trillion over the next five years

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps