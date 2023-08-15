Russian air strikes on western Ukraine kill at least three

Russia launched a large-scale air attack on Ukraine's western region of Lviv and the northwestern region of Volyn, killing at least three people and wounding scores of others, officials said.

Three people were killed and several hospitalised in Lutsk after a business enterprise was hit, Yuriy Pohulyaiko, governor of the Volyn region of which Lutsk is the administrative centre, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Volyn region borders NATO-member Poland to its west.

There were no casualties in Russia's air attack on the western region of Lviv, according to preliminary information, but more than 100 residential houses were damaged, 500 windows broken and a kindergarten playground was destroyed.