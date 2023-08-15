    বাংলা

    Russian air strikes on western Ukraine kill at least three

    Several others hospitalised in Lutsk after a business enterprise was hit, an official said

    Reuters
    Published : 15 August 2023, 07:47 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2023, 07:47 AM

    Russia launched a large-scale air attack on Ukraine's western region of Lviv and the northwestern region of Volyn, killing at least three people and wounding scores of others, officials said.

    Three people were killed and several hospitalised in Lutsk after a business enterprise was hit, Yuriy Pohulyaiko, governor of the Volyn region of which Lutsk is the administrative centre, said on the Telegram messaging app.

    The Volyn region borders NATO-member Poland to its west.

    There were no casualties in Russia's air attack on the western region of Lviv, according to preliminary information, but more than 100 residential houses were damaged, 500 windows broken and a kindergarten playground was destroyed.

    "Many missiles were shot down, but there were also hits in Lviv," city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that orders were given to evacuate at least one burning apartment building.

    Sadovyi posted a video standing at a crater in front of a multi-storey building with all windows blasted out and scattered debris from what appeared to be a playground.

    Ukraine's Air Force said that its forces had destroyed 16 of at least 28 Russia-launched air and sea-based missiles. It was not immediately clear how many missiles were launched at Lviv and Volyn.

    Earlier, the Lviv region's governor, Maxim Kozitsky, said that "groups of Russian missiles" were headed towards the region.

    Until July, the Lviv region which is far from the front lines and which borders Poland to its west, had been spared most Russia's air attacks. But in July seven people were killed when a missile slammed into a residential building.

    Ukrainian media reported that according to preliminary information, Tuesday's attack was the largest air assault on the Lviv region since the start of Russia's invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.

    Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports and the attacks on the region.

    Air raid alerts were issued for entire Ukraine for about two hours, staring at around 2 a.m. (2300 GMT).

    At least one person was also wounded as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine's southwestern region of Dnipropetrovsk, where an enterprise was hit and a fire broke out, Serhiy Lisak, the governor of the region said on the Telegram.

    RELATED STORIES
    An S-2s water bomber is loaded with fire retardant after landing at the Cal Fire's Air Attack Base at Ramona airport in San Diego County, California, US Aug 4, 2023.
    California turns to AI to help spot wildfires
    The AI relies on more than 1,000 cameras across the state to alert first responders in the event of a wildfire
    A view shows a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2023.
    Russia says thwarts Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
    Two Ukraine-launched drones attacked Moscow early on Monday, but were intercepted and destroyed, Russia's defence ministry said
    Representational image. An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 2, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a video.
    Russia launches drones, missiles on Ukraine's south, east
    A fire broke out at one of the "facilities" in the port of Mykolaiv late on Monday, the city mayor said. The port city provides Ukraine with access to the Black Sea
    National flags of Ukraine and European Union rise in front of the NATO emblem, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine Jul 11, 2023.
    Russia launches more air strikes on Ukraine as NATO meets
    The attacks come hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet NATO leaders at a summit in Lithuania

    Opinion

    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions