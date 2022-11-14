Russia's Lavrov denies AP report that he was taken to hospital at G20

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday denied an Associated Press report that he had been taken to hospital with a heart condition, scolding Western journalists for what he cast as false reporting.

Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov had taken to hospital after arriving on the island of Bali for a Group of 20 summit.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.