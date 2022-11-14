    বাংলা

    Russia's Lavrov denies AP report that he was taken to hospital at G20

    Asked about the report, Lavrov said Western journalists had been writing falsely for a decade that Putin was ill

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 09:58 AM

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday denied an Associated Press report that he had been taken to hospital with a heart condition, scolding Western journalists for what he cast as false reporting.

    Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov had taken to hospital after arriving on the island of Bali for a Group of 20 summit.

    "This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

    Zakharova posted a video of Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister since 2004, sitting outdoors on a patio, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and reading documents.

    Asked about the report, Lavrov said Western journalists had been writing falsely for a decade that Putin was ill.

    "This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov, 72, said with an ironic smile. "Western journalists need to be more truthful - they need to write the truth."

    The governor of Bali said that Lavrov was in good health and had been in hospital for a check-up.

