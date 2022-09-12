Russian-installed Kharkiv official: Ukraine's troops outnumbered Russia's in battle

Ganchev said "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour", adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.

Battlefield reports could not be immediately verified.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces overran the key Russian supply hubs of Izium and Kupiansk, where the Kharkiv region's Russian-appointed administration had been based.

On Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry published a map, showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region.