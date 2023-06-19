Russia says it thwarted 'Ukrainian terrorist plots' against Russian-backed officials

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian "sabotage and terrorist plots" targeting Russian-backed officials on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine and had arrested one woman as part of its investigation.

The FSB said in a statement that the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russian-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of four areas in Ukraine that Moscow says it has annexed since the start of what it calls its "special military operation."