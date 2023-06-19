    বাংলা

    Russia says it thwarted 'Ukrainian terrorist plots' against Russian-backed officials

    Kyiv is currently mounting a counteroffensive to retake what it and the West say was illegally seized territory

    Reuters
    Published : 19 June 2023, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 07:09 AM

    Russia's FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian "sabotage and terrorist plots" targeting Russian-backed officials on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine and had arrested one woman as part of its investigation.

    The FSB said in a statement that the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russian-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of four areas in Ukraine that Moscow says it has annexed since the start of what it calls its "special military operation."

    Kyiv is currently mounting a counteroffensive to retake what it and the West say was illegally seized territory. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the Russian allegations.

    The FSB said it had opened criminal cases against an unnamed woman it described as "an accomplice" on charges related to terrorism and the illegal possession of explosives.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows an industrial building destroyed, according to Russian-installed officials, by a Ukrainian missile strike in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Luhansk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this picture released May 12, 2023.
    Russia says Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack Luhansk
    The Russian ministry said the missiles had hit a plant producing polymers and a meat-processing factory in Luhansk
    Ukrainian artillery fires towards the frontline during heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Apr 13, 2023.
    Troops have taken full control of Bakhmut: Russia
    The head of the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries reported the capture of Bakhmut earlier
    A view shows a damaged multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2023.
    Ukrainian shelling kills five
    At least 19 have been wounded in the Russian-controlled east Ukrainian region of Luhansk
    A customer tests a smartphone during the launch of the new iPhone XS and XS Max sales at "re:Store" Apple reseller shop in Moscow, Russia September 28, 2018.
    Russia says US hacked Apple phones in spy plot
    The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said in a statement that several thousand Apple Inc devices had been infected

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp