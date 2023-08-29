Ukrainian children fall behind with no let-up in attacks on schools: UNICEF

Persistent wartime attacks on schools in Ukraine mean that only about a third of school-age children there are attending classes fully in person and many are falling behind, the UN children's fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

Beyond Ukraine, more than half of the children whose families have fled the conflict to seven countries are not enrolled in national education systems, UNICEF said, citing language barriers and overstretched education systems.

Some schools have suffered direct hits and others have closed down as a precaution since Russia's invasion 18 months ago, which has involved missile and artillery attacks on residential areas across the country.