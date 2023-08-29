    বাংলা

    Ukrainian children fall behind with no let-up in attacks on schools: UNICEF

    Some schools have suffered direct hits and others have closed down as a precaution since Russia's invasion 18 months ago

    Published : 29 August 2023, 09:57 AM
    Persistent wartime attacks on schools in Ukraine mean that only about a third of school-age children there are attending classes fully in person and many are falling behind, the UN children's fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

    Beyond Ukraine, more than half of the children whose families have fled the conflict to seven countries are not enrolled in national education systems, UNICEF said, citing language barriers and overstretched education systems.

    Some schools have suffered direct hits and others have closed down as a precaution since Russia's invasion 18 months ago, which has involved missile and artillery attacks on residential areas across the country.

    "Inside Ukraine, attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn," it said.

    The war followed earlier COVID disruptions, meaning some Ukrainian children were facing a fourth consecutive school year of disruptions as they return to classes this week after the summer break, UNICEF said.

    "Not only has this left Ukraine's children struggling to progress in their education, but they are also struggling to retain what they learnt when their schools were fully functioning," said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

    Around half of Ukraine's teachers have reported a deterioration in students' abilities in language, reading and mathematics, it said.

