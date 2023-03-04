Russians pound access routes to Ukraine's besieged Bakhmut

MORE US ARMS

The past few days have seen alarm in Russia at its own potential vulnerabilities after Moscow reported a number of drone attacks on targets deep within Russia, followed by what it said was an armed cross-border raid on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin told his Security Council on Friday to step up "anti-terrorism measures".

Zelenskiy, for his part, visited wounded soldiers at a military hospital in Lviv. One, shaking the president's hand from bed, apologised that he could not stand up. "That's OK," Zelenskiy said. "The time will come and you will rise."

In Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced another round of military aid for Ukraine, a package of ammunition and other support valued at $400 million.

The United States has provided nearly $32 billion in weaponry to Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb 24, 2022.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also set to discuss military aid for Ukraine on Friday with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Germany makes the Leopard tanks promised in January and expected to be the core of a new Ukrainian armoured force.

Scholz has been criticised by some Western allies for taking a cautious public stance towards arming Ukraine, although he has overseen a big shift in policy from a country that was Russia's biggest energy customer on the eve of the war.

Kyiv's ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, said Germany was now taking more of a leadership role in arming Ukraine.

Moscow, which says it has annexed nearly a fifth of Ukraine, accuses Kyiv of posing a security threat. Ukraine and its allies say the invasion was an unprovoked war to conquer land.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, pointing to US military interventions around the globe, accused the United States of hypocrisy on Friday after Blinken said Moscow cannot be allowed to wage war in Ukraine with impunity.

The two men met briefly on the sidelines of a G20 gathering of foreign ministers in India. Blinken had said failure to oppose Russia in Ukraine would encourage "would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too".