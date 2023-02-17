Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items

DRONES BIG AND SMALL

Small drones and bigger unmanned aircraft, which cost about $20 million each without sophisticated sensors, cameras and other "extras," have also appeared on shopping lists.

Finland and Denmark began talks with General Atomics after Russia invaded Ukraine last February, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters. They want to buy a small number of MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones that can be used for maritime and land surveillance.

A Finnish defense ministry spokesperson declined to comment. A Danish defense ministry spokesperson said they have begun the process to buy at least two "long range, long endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System(s)" to strengthen "military capacities in the Arctic," without naming any companies.

Poland, which has been eager to get its hands on the same model drones, just received two of the previous generation model on lease from General Atomics until they get U.S. approval to buy the new ones, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed the delivery, although not the number, in a Feb 12 tweet that said they will be used to surveil the country's eastern border, which it shares with Ukraine and Russian ally Belarus.

Some European countries are also keen to begin producing US weapons on their soil because it would reduce dependency on foreign imports and lower purchasing costs.

In Germany, arms maker Rheinmetall is ready to boost the output of tank and artillery munitions and may start producing High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) mobile rocket launchers, which have had great success targeting Russian positions, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters.

The system is currently produced by Lockheed Martin Corp in Camden, Arkansas. It is not clear whether the system would be produced under license, a joint venture or some other arrangement.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson declined to comment directly on the possibility of Rheinmetall beginning production of HIMARS. Lockheed Martin's Eastern European business development manager for several missile programs, Rita Flaherty, said the company was "exploring co-production and technology transfer with several international partners."

Latvia, too, is interested in co-producing US munitions. "We recognize the benefits provided by local production of large caliber munitions," military affairs spokesperson Roberts Skraucs said in a statement to Reuters.

Expectations remain high that European fears of Russian aggression will still generate orders for the biggest, multibillion dollar US weapons like fighter jets and expensive missile defense systems with sophisticated radar.

For more expensive arms, the first orders are expected to be used to backfill equipment sent to Ukraine by Poland. Slovakia, for example, has said it is ready to send its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. A likely replacement would be Lockheed Martin's F-16, which cost about $65 million each.

Investors banking on soaring demand for US weapons have boosted share prices of the biggest US defence contractors – adding $35 billion in market value - since the invasion of Ukraine began.