'Terrible': UK minister sorry for lockdown-breaking party video

Senior British government minister Michael Gove on Sunday described a video showing a party at the ruling Conservative Party campaign headquarters during a COVID lockdown in 2020 as "terrible", and apologised to the public.

The video was published by the Mirror newspaper just days after a parliamentary committee ruled that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had wilfully misled lawmakers about rule-breaking lockdown parties at his office.

The 45-second clip shows revellers partying in December 2020 when the British public were banned from socialising indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.