    বাংলা

    'Terrible': UK minister sorry for lockdown-breaking party video

    The issue of rule-breaking during COVID lockdowns helped bring down former prime minister Johnson, who left office last year, and still hangs over the Conservatives

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 09:10 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 09:10 AM

    Senior British government minister Michael Gove on Sunday described a video showing a party at the ruling Conservative Party campaign headquarters during a COVID lockdown in 2020 as "terrible", and apologised to the public.

    The video was published by the Mirror newspaper just days after a parliamentary committee ruled that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had wilfully misled lawmakers about rule-breaking lockdown parties at his office.

    The 45-second clip shows revellers partying in December 2020 when the British public were banned from socialising indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    People can be seen dancing and drinking in the video. Two of those at the gathering, which had previously been investigated by police when a still photo of it emerged, were given honours by Johnson in his resignation list earlier this month.

    "It's terrible," Gove, the housing minister, told Sky News. "I think it's completely out of order. I just want to apologise to everyone really."

    The issue of rule-breaking during COVID lockdowns helped bring down Johnson, who left office last year, and still hangs over the Conservatives and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

    Johnson stepped down as a member of parliament on June 9 days before the privileges committee - the main disciplinary body for lawmakers - issued its damning verdict on him, re-opening divisions in the party and re-igniting public anger.

    Polls suggest the Conservatives, in power since 2010, are trailing the opposition Labour party by about 20% percentage points. The next election must be held by late 2024.

    RELATED STORIES
    Demonstrators take part in the Iran solidarity rally in London, Britain Jan 8, 2023.
    Iran executes three men over recent protests: judiciary
    Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed in the central city of Isfahan
    India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan pose for a picture during the launch of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the United Kingdom and India during an event at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Jan 13, 2022.
    UK-India FTA still far-off
    The two nations are unable to agree on concessions on duties levied by India on car and liquor imports
    From iconic pose to rap royalty: The fascinating history of the Jumpman logo
    The history of the iconic Jumpman logo
    The logo has become an essential part of the pop culture lexicon – but where did it come from?
    Blinken supports efforts toward ‘mature’ China-South Korea ties
    Blinken supports efforts toward ‘mature’ China-S Korea ties
    Blinken discussed bilateral relations between China, South Korea and North Korea in a call with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production