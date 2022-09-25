Shelling hits south Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalation

Shelling hit southern Ukraine late on Saturday, while Russia sought to defend its seven-month war even as it moves to escalate the conflict with the expected annexation of regions in the east and south that its forces have seized.

Ukraine and Western countries say referendums on joining Russia in territories Russia has captured are a sham designed to justify their annexation and the ramping up of hostilities with newly drafted troops after recent battlefield losses.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the UN General Assembly and the world's media on Saturday, casting opposition to Russia's assault on its neighbour as limited to the United States and countries under its sway.

Nearly three-quarters of countries in the assembly voted to reprimand Russia and demand it withdraw its troops shortly after the Feb 24 invasion that Russia calls a special military operation.

Russia's military campaign has killed tens of thousands, left some Ukrainian cities wastelands and triggered Russia's biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Ukraine and Russia traded blame for missile strikes and shelling in various parts of the south and east.

Ukraine's military said early on Sunday that Russian forces had launched dozens of missile attacks and air strikes on military and civilian targets, including 35 "settlements", in the past 24 hours.